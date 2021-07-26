POLL | How are you feeling about kids going back to school?

Monday saw the reopening of schools throughout SA after they were closed early in June, following the surge in Covid-19.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that schools would reopen, according to strict health protocols and other measures announced by basic education minister Angie Motshekga.

Motshekga said the sector was ready to welcome pupils and catch up on lost time.

“The sector continues to be committed, and at all times we are ready to maintain a balance between saving lives and livelihoods while fighting the coronavirus pandemic,” she said.

She said based on the information obtained from provinces, schools are ready to continue to work within the established Covid-19 health protocols, and to start resuming full school attendance in primary schools from August 2.