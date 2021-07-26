WATCH | Man plays music for hours outside hospital to send message to his sick wife
26 July 2021 - 11:55
Lukas du Preez of George, in the Western Cape, took his accordion and stood in the cold outside a Mossel Bay hospital where his wife is receiving treatment in the Covid-19 wards. He played music she loves to remind her she is not alone.
Du Preez said he knew the only way to let his wife Marinda know she needed to fight harder in hospital was through his music and the gospel songs she adored.
He said his wife tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted at the Life Bay View private hospital in Mossel Bay.
Du Preez said he was overwhelmed by the response his act of kindness received.