How long does it take after a Covid-19 vaccination before I am protected?

It typically takes two weeks after vaccination for the body to build immunity against Covid-19.

This is according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the national health laboratory service.

“The body’s immune system takes up to 14 days to develop strong immune responses after the first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. With the Pfizer-BioNTech there is some protection two weeks after the first dose, but the best protection is achieved after the second dose,” said the institution.