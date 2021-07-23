If I've been vaccinated do I still need to self-isolate?

You have just got the Covid-19 jab! But if you now come into contact with someone suspected of having Covid-19 do you still need to self-isolate for 10 days?

The ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 vaccines advises that those who come into contact with anyone suspected to have Covid-19 should self-isolate, whether they have had the vaccine or not.

“Non-healthcare workers need to quarantine, even if they have been vaccinated, especially if they have received only one dose of the Pfizer vaccine or within four weeks of being vaccinated.”