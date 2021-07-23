South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

If I've been vaccinated do I still need to self-isolate?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
23 July 2021 - 07:00
Those who come into contact with anyone suspected to have Covid-19 should self-isolate, whether they have had the vaccine or not. File image.
Those who come into contact with anyone suspected to have Covid-19 should self-isolate, whether they have had the vaccine or not. File image.
Image: Ruvan boshoff

You have just got the Covid-19 jab! But if you now come into contact with someone suspected of having Covid-19 do you still need to self-isolate for 10 days?

The ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 vaccines advises that those who come into contact with anyone suspected to have Covid-19 should self-isolate, whether they have had the vaccine or not.

“Non-healthcare workers need to quarantine, even if they have been vaccinated, especially if they have received only one dose of the Pfizer vaccine or within four weeks of being vaccinated.”

According to the SA National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the body's immune system takes up to 14 days to develop strong immune responses after the first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The ministerial advisory committee said healthcare workers who regularly come into contact with potentially infected patients must “ensure their personal protective equipment (PPE) is satisfactory to avoid the need for quarantine”.

Dr Susan Louw, a haematopathologist at SA’s National Health Laboratory Service, told the Sunday Times for two to three weeks after getting the vaccine, you are not any more protected than someone who has not got the jab yet.

“It takes about two to three weeks for your body to get the army of antibodies ready to fight Covid-19,” she said.

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What are the long-term effects of Covid-19?

Studies are still ongoing to understand "long Covid" but experts know a little about the long-term effects of the virus.
News
2 days ago

Can you prevent Covid-19 with the flu shot?

The flu vaccination provides protection for the strain of flu that is expected in each year's flu season. It will not protect you against Covid-19.
News
1 day ago

I have just recovered from Covid-19, how long should I wait before being vaccinated?

You will have to wait at least four weeks from recovering from Covid-19 before you can get the jab
News
3 days ago

Can I get Covid-19 from a mosquito bite?

Covid-19 is a respiratory virus that is primarily spread person to person.
News
4 days ago

Can I take the Covid-19 vaccine if I am pregnant?

Pregnant or planning to start a family? Here's what you need to know about the Covd-19 vaccine.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA 'knows' where the famous blue sofa is — but who is going to get it back? South Africa
  2. 'Very cold' weather coming to Gauteng as cold front moves in from Cape South Africa
  3. King Misuzulu wants his father’s marriage to second wife declared null and void News
  4. 'They think they are safe': Doc issues chilling warning as people taking ... South Africa
  5. IN PICTURES | Iced tea anyone? Big freeze brings winter wonderland to SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’