Just the ticket: R158m PowerBall winner spent only R15

SA's second-biggest PowerBall winner bought the winning ticket on the day of the draw, spending just R15.

This purchase resulted in a huge R158m win — the biggest for 2021 and the second- highest ever.

National Lottery operator Ithuba announced on Wednesday that the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus jackpots from the Tuesday draw had been won.

“We can confirm that the biggest jackpot thus far for 2021 has been won with the PowerBall jackpot of more than a whopping R158m. This means that the lucky winner walks away with the second-highest PowerBall jackpot in the history of the South African National Lottery, making them not only the biggest jackpot winner of 2021 but the biggest online jackpot winner since Ithuba took over as the operator in 2015,” it said.

The winner, who played using the Absa banking app, spent R15 on the winning ticket using the manual selection. The player chose numbers 5, 12, 15, 28, 29, and PowerBall number 14.