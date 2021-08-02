Man dies after being ‘dragged’ under car leaving club, driver arrested

A driver who was flagged down while allegedly dragging a person under his moving vehicle was arrested at the weekend for suspected culpable homicide and drunken driving.

The 41-year-old motorist left a club in Kariega, in the Eastern Cape, at about 8.40pm on Sunday.

“As he was driving off, he was stopped by a witness who informed him there was someone being dragged underneath his moving vehicle,” said police spokesperson Capt Gerda Swart.

“Emergency services and the police were summoned to the scene and it was established that the unknown male victim, a pedestrian in his 40s, had passed away.”

The driver was arrested on the spot. He was expected to appear in the Uitenhage magistrate’s court on Monday.

“The police are warning drivers not to drive after consuming alcohol and to instead contact a responsible person to fetch them or make use of alternative transport,” said Swart.

Anyone with information about the incident or searching for a missing relative is requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Warrant Officer Deon Roos on 079-896-8148 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111. Callers may remain anonymous.

TimesLIVE