Case of Limpopo mom who allegedly beat her 11-month-old son to death postponed

The case of a 42-year-old mother who allegedly beat her 11-month-old son to death has been postponed for a mental observation date.

Mutavhatsindi Ndishavhani from Ha-Lambani Tswinganani village in Limpopo appeared in the Tshaulu periodical court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of her son.

It is alleged the woman locked herself and the boy inside her house and started praying, and then started hitting the child.

“Community members heard the cries of the baby and rushed to the house. Realising the door was locked, they broke it down and rescued the badly injured baby from the mother. The baby was rushed to the Lambani Clinic but was declared dead on arrival,” said Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

Following the incident, community members threatened to take action.

The police said it was not immediately clear why the woman had brutally beaten her baby.

Malabi-Dzhangi said the case has been postponed to August 31 for a mental observation date.

TimesLIVE