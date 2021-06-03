'She didn't deserve to die that way': heartbroken mom on daughter's death

A grief-stricken mother blames herself for allowing her daughter to leave home just days before she died in a fire that engulfed her boyfriend's shack in Mpumalanga.

The harrowing incident unfolded in Sakhile, near Standerton, last week Monday.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said a 32-year-old man was in the shack with his girlfriend when family members noticed it had caught on fire.

“While they [family members] were still pondering what happened, news broke that [the man] escaped the fire with some burn wounds, leaving his girlfriend behind.

“Emergency services and police were summoned to the scene, where the girlfriend was certified dead,” Hlathi said.

Police arrested the man in connection with her death after suspecting that he could have started the fire. He was placed under police guard while recovering in hospital, but has since been discharged and will appear in court on Thursday.

Now 22-year-old Nompumelelo Memela's heartbroken mother has shared her family's pain at the loss of the bubbly, humble and cheerful young woman.