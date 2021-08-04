Masks or face shields: which offer better protection against Covid-19?

Face shields are not as effective at protecting you or the people around you from respiratory droplets.

This is according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Despite their popularity, the CDC doesn’t recommend the use of face shields as a substitute for masks.

“Face shields have large gaps below and alongside the face where your respiratory droplets may escape and reach others around you, and will not protect you from respiratory droplets from others,” said the organisation.

The CDC also warns against putting a plastic face shield or a mask on newborns and infants.