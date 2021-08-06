Will I still get severe Covid-19 symptoms after taking the vaccine?

Getting vaccinated against Covid-19 significantly reduces chances of severe illness should you contract the virus, say Johannesburg-based general practitioners Dr Hillary Mukudu and Marlin McKay.

“The science tells us you can still get Covid-19 even after getting the vaccine. J&J is 66% effective, which means if 10 people are vaccinated, six won't get [Covid-19] and at least three-four people could get it.

“The difference comes in the severity of the illness and death. With having the vaccine, there's a reduction in getting a severe illness, hospitalisation and death,” said McKay.

Mukudu agreed. He said he got the single jab of the J&J vaccine in February during the Sisonke trial, through which health workers were vaccinated in the first phase of the rollout.