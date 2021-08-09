South Africa

Presidency thanks 35+ ‘breadwinners’ for giving the vaccination drive momentum

09 August 2021 - 12:00
Acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni urged people aged 35 and older to take their parents and elderly family members to get the vaccine before September 1 as long queues are expected at vaccination sites. File photo.
Image: GCIS

National breadwinners and fashionistas played a significant role in giving the vaccination drive momentum, minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said last week.

This as SA vaccinated more than 8-million citizens from different age groups with the J&J and Pfizer vaccines. 

“We want to thank the national group, the breadwinners, the people of fascinators, dress codes and vaccine attires, for gaining us momentum. We are looking forward to reaching  10-million by early next week with your full participation,” said Ntshavheni, who was appointed as communications and digital technology minister by President Cyril Ramaphosa last Thursday night.

More than 1-million people in the over-35 cohort have received the vaccine since August 1. People over 18 will be eligible to get the vaccine from September 1. The vaccination of both age groups has been met with enthusiasm on social media.

Ntshavheni said the government is looking forward to the vaccination of those 18 and older.

“We are looking forward to September 1, the Spring Day vaccination group, the people of cooler boxes, because with that group we are going to reach herd immunity.”

She urged people 35 and older to take their parents and elderly family members to get the vaccine before September 1 as the government anticipates long queues at vaccination sites.

“Bring your parents and elderly siblings for vaccination because if we don’t vaccinate them, they remain most vulnerable. As a country we don’t want to go through another wave. We want to keep the economy open even while the pandemic persists,” she said. 

Former acting health minister (now human settlements minister) Mmamoloko Kubayi recently welcomed the donation of 5.6-million doses of the vaccines by the US. She said this will enable the country to respond to the demand for the jabs by the over-18 cohort. 

