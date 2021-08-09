Presidency thanks 35+ ‘breadwinners’ for giving the vaccination drive momentum

National breadwinners and fashionistas played a significant role in giving the vaccination drive momentum, minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said last week.

This as SA vaccinated more than 8-million citizens from different age groups with the J&J and Pfizer vaccines.

“We want to thank the national group, the breadwinners, the people of fascinators, dress codes and vaccine attires, for gaining us momentum. We are looking forward to reaching 10-million by early next week with your full participation,” said Ntshavheni, who was appointed as communications and digital technology minister by President Cyril Ramaphosa last Thursday night.

More than 1-million people in the over-35 cohort have received the vaccine since August 1. People over 18 will be eligible to get the vaccine from September 1. The vaccination of both age groups has been met with enthusiasm on social media.