CSIR study uncovers shocking food wastage in SA

A new study by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) shows that 45% of the available food supply in SA is wasted, pointing to high levels of inefficiency in the food value chain while there is increasing food insecurity in the country.

The study indicated that an estimated 10.3-million tonnes a year of edible food, earmarked for human consumption in SA, did not reach the human stomach. Researchers said this was equivalent to 34% of local food production, but because SA was a net exporter of food, the losses and waste were equivalent to about 45% of available food supply in the country.

“The updated figures are in the same order of magnitude as the previous 2013 estimates but the distribution of the losses and waste across the value chain have changed,” said Prof Suzan Oelofse, principal researcher at the CSIR.

According to the study, the majority of food losses and waste (68%) occurred in the early stages of production, with 19% occurring during post-harvest handling and storage, and 49% during processing and packaging.

The study found that food waste at the consumption stage was 18%, more than three times higher than previous estimates.