Suspect arrested for ‘offering R50,000 bribe’ to squash PPE investigation

A man who allegedly tried to bribe away a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation into the irregular awarding of a personal protective equipment (PPE) contract by the Mpumalanga department of public works has landed himself behind bars.

The suspect was due to appear in the Nelspruit magistrate’s court on Tuesday and apply for bail.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the arrest was carried out by the Hawks on Monday shortly after the man delivered a R50,000 bribe to an investigator who he hoped would be tempted to quash the investigation.

“The Hawks seized a further R63,600 which was found in the man’s possession. The ‘bribe’ follows an intensive PPE tender corruption investigation by the SIU in the Mpumalanga department of public works, roads and transport which uncovered procurement irregularities,” said Kganyago.

The SIU probe revealed the department had contracted a particular service provider in the 2017/18 financial year for pest control services.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, the same company suddenly started getting payouts meant for PPE.