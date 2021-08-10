South Africa

Suspect who ‘took part in VBS looting’ arrested by the Hawks

10 August 2021 - 14:16
VBS Mutual Bank suspects appear in the Palm Ridge regional court on 47 counts of fraud, racketeering, corruption, theft and money laundering.
VBS Mutual Bank suspects appear in the Palm Ridge regional court on 47 counts of fraud, racketeering, corruption, theft and money laundering.
Image: Alon Skuy

A man who allegedly took part in the looting of VBS Mutual Bank was arrested by the Hawks in Gauteng on Tuesday.

The suspect, aged 59, allegedly invested Mahikeng local municipality funds in VBS in exchange for gratification.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said an investigation revealed that R92m of taxpayers’ money was invested in VBS in contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

Mogale said the suspect, arrested in Klerksdorp, was expected to appear in the Mahikeng regional court on Wednesday. He will face charges of contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act and the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

“The suspect is alleged to have received gratification in the form of credit facilities for purchasing two high powered vehicles and a property in Klerksdorp amounting to more than R1.7m between 2017 and 2018. Mahikeng is one of 20 municipalities that invested municipal funds in VBS Mutual Bank,” said Mogale.

He said of the R92m, only R7m was paid back to Mahikeng municipality and R85m was never paid back.

The national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation praised the team for a job well done.

“As indicated previously, all those who participated in that illegal scheme which resulted in the loss of taxpayers’ monies into VBS matters will be held to account,” said Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Millions lost as 15 municipalities irregularly invested in VBS: public protector

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that the municipalities that banked with the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank acted improperly.
News
1 month ago

Hawks arrest three senior municipal managers over VBS Bank billions

Three former municipal executives in Gauteng are expected to appear in court on Tuesday following their arrests in relation to the VBS Mutual Bank ...
News
1 month ago

PETER BRUCE | Awaiting the fate of a man of Tshepo Mahloele’s calibre is torturous

So far the Arena Holdings chairperson’s sheet is balanced, yet he is being targeted at every turn
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Top ANC members air Mabuza doubts as some wonder 'if he can continue in his ... News
  2. We’re making progress in selecting new king, says Zulu royal family South Africa
  3. Applying for the R350 social grant? Provide your banking details to avoid long ... South Africa
  4. Godongwana hints at plan to invest in employment for 'young black kids' News
  5. Motshekga responds to criticism over reducing social distancing in schools South Africa

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma’s court appearance postponed (again) due to ill health
Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet