PETER BRUCE | Awaiting the fate of a man of Tshepo Mahloele’s calibre is torturous

If I ever had the chance to advise a rich businessman about to buy a newspaper company, I would tell him to stop. Newspapers are best run by publishers in moth-eaten jerseys and smudged glasses.

This is no place for a gentleman, I would say. The people inside this building are an ungracious mob. They’ll hate you merely for paying them on time.

Watching my boss, Tshepo Mahloele, chairperson of Arena Holdings and founder of Harith, become collateral damage in the few days since it was announced he is joint lead in a consortium poised to get SAA flying again, I’d love to be able to tell him: “See? I told you.”

Too late. And now his problems are my problems. He is being roughed up by rival media and, as he owns newspapers, can’t respond without looking like a schmuck. His money is tainted, they say. He can’t afford SAA; he’s part of an ANC old-boys’ network. Is he a crook?

That’s the insinuation left hanging in the final report of the commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Mahloele’s former employer. Did he enrich himself through a series of complex financial manoeuvrings, as alleged by UDM leader Bantu Holomisa?

Or has he been cruelly left dangling by the report? Found guilty of nothing, but nonetheless waiting for the PIC and its client, the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), to investigate, as required by the commission, “that all monies due to both parties have been paid and properly accounted for; to determine whether any monies due to overcharging or any other malpractice should be recovered”.

In other words, would the PIC and the GEPF please investigate themselves? Early last year the commission gave them six months to do the work. So far, nothing. I don’t have information the commission didn’t have and I’m as confused as they were.

But life’s not fair. Over at the department of public enterprises, Pravin Gordhan has dodged every bullet fired his way in his fight to “save” SAA. He’s still standing because he knows every twist and bend of the political rivers he swims in.

My boss, on the other hand, doesn’t have a clue for politics. I think he thought there’d be wild rejoicing at SAA being taken off the fiscus, which is what he and former Comair and kulula boss Gidon Novick are promising once their due diligence is done.

Instead, it’s a war out there. People are angry with Gordhan, others with President Cyril Ramaphosa. The Left is incensed about privatisation. Whole factions are forming in the ANC that believe there are people who will throw their own money at SAA and still leave the state in control of it.