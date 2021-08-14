Black prosecutors who alleged racism in NPA fend off bid to gag them

The staff who applied for the interdict were led by Indhrambal Goberdan, senior deputy director of public prosecutions in the Eastern Cape.

They also wanted an unconditional retraction and apology for comments their black colleagues made in complaints to the national director of public prosecutions, Shamila Batohi, and others.

The complaints stemmed from Batohi's first meeting with Eastern Cape prosecutors after she started work in 2019. During the November meeting, said Beshe, “wide-ranging complaints were raised including those of alleged racism”.

District court prosecutor Khotso Seithleko told Batohi that Goberdan and other NPA managers in the Eastern Cape should be called to account for racism, nepotism and favouritism.

“According to [Goberdan], a few days after the meeting and without any investigation into these allegations, she was removed as the acting director of public prosecutions in the Eastern Cape,” said Beshe.

Batohi asked aggrieved staff to make formal complaints, and the following month district court prosecutor Siyabulela Sitshetshe wrote to say he was not shortlisted for several senior positions despite meeting the criteria. He accused Goberdan and colleagues Brenhan Sam and Althea Rhodes of favouritism and nepotism.

District court prosecutor Khotso Seithleko wrote to Batohi complaining he was sent to work in Peddie when his colleague, Sarika Chetty, refused to go for religious and dietary reasons. Chetty also refused to fill a vacant post in Alice, he said.

Seithleko also complained about ill-treatment from Sam, the regional court senior public prosecutor, and said other colleagues received preferential treatment.

Part of his letter quoted in Beshe's judgment said: “Ms Indra can stand beside you presenting your visit as if she’s clean? This is what infuriated many people because these people are made to sit in interviews today wanting us to be good people yet we know they are racist.”