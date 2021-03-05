Ramaphosa agrees to let North West prosecutions boss Moipone Noko leave

Moipone Noko, the director of public prosecutions in the North West, has officially left her post.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, the presidency confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa had agreed to Noko's request to resign from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) effective from March 1.

This comes after Ramaphosa agreed that an inquiry into Noko's fitness to hold office be instituted, following a request from NPA head Shamila Batohi, who had also requested that the president suspend Noko pending the outcome of the inquiry.

Detailing the sequence of events, the presidency said: “In a communication dated February 9 2021, and channelled through the minister of justice and correctional services, the president requested advocate Noko to provide written reasons why she should not be suspended pending the institution and finalisation of an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.