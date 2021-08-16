South Africa

Girl, 6, allegedly raped by church caretaker in Roodepoort

16 August 2021 - 13:03
Police said the girl was allegedly lured into the church premises and raped. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a church caretaker in Roodepoort on the West Rand at the weekend, Gauteng police said on Monday.

The incident was reported to the police on Saturday afternoon, spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said.

It was alleged that the girl was lured into the church premises and raped, he said.

“Police acted swiftly by arresting the suspect.”

The man is expected to appear in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

