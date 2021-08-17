South Africa

Online admissions system back online, says Gauteng education department

17 August 2021 - 13:26 By TimesLIVE
Technicians have resolved a glitch affecting the Gauteng education department's 2022 online admissions system. Stock photo.
Technicians have resolved a glitch affecting the Gauteng education department's 2022 online admissions system. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Daniil Peshkov

Technicians have resolved the glitch affecting the Gauteng 2022 education online admissions system, says the department.

Earlier on Tuesday, the department said the fix would require a 48-hour shutdown.

“We are indebted to our technicians who undertook the emergency repairs to our system much earlier than expected. Parents and guardians applying in phase 1 can now resume with their applications as per normal,” said Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

This year the department has split the application process into two phases. Phase 1 applications are for parents and guardians whose children are currently in grade 7 at a public school in Gauteng and will be going to grade 8 in 2022.

Phase 2 applications will begin on September 13 and will focus on parents and guardians whose children will be going to grade 1 or grade 8 in 2022 but are not in a public school in Gauteng. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Schools leave no pew unturned in their bid to accommodate pupils

From dining halls to churches, that’s how primary schools are maintaining distance
News
1 day ago

Principal, teachers held hostage and robbed at Randfontein school

Two armed men robbed several staff members of a Randfontein school on Friday, the department of education said.
News
1 day ago

More than 100,000 applications for Gauteng schools recorded in 4 days

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has given the thumbs up to a new two-phase application system, and says it appears to be working.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa 'eyes Thandi Modise as his new deputy' News
  2. Cape property owner slapped with R780k fine for 23 ‘unlawful’ flats News
  3. Warmer weather expected for SA this coming week South Africa
  4. Riding high: Prasa’s ‘useless’ engines find new purpose up north News
  5. Standard Bank test cheat fails in court attempt to get her job back South Africa

Latest Videos

‘The world abandoned us’: What’s happening in Afghanistan? Explained
Haiti neighbourhoods left in ruins after destructive earthquake leaves nearly ...