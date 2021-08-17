Online admissions system back online, says Gauteng education department
Technicians have resolved the glitch affecting the Gauteng 2022 education online admissions system, says the department.
Earlier on Tuesday, the department said the fix would require a 48-hour shutdown.
“We are indebted to our technicians who undertook the emergency repairs to our system much earlier than expected. Parents and guardians applying in phase 1 can now resume with their applications as per normal,” said Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.
This year the department has split the application process into two phases. Phase 1 applications are for parents and guardians whose children are currently in grade 7 at a public school in Gauteng and will be going to grade 8 in 2022.
Phase 2 applications will begin on September 13 and will focus on parents and guardians whose children will be going to grade 1 or grade 8 in 2022 but are not in a public school in Gauteng.
TimesLIVE