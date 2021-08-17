We are not paying for Glenvista High fire damage, says Lesufi

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Tuesday said his department would not pay for refurbishment of the Glenvista High School hall which was allegedly set alight by pupils.

“We are devastated to discover pupils could go as far as committing an act of arson, destroying school infrastructure in the process, to escape an important assessment. We will not fix the damage caused by the fire,” Lesufi said after a visit to the school.

The school hall was set alight on Monday, allegedly by pupils who did not want to write an assessment.

The fire was quickly contained but not before it destroyed curtains, a projector screen, electrical wiring, the public address system and some furniture.