Alert level 3 to continue as third wave refuses to decline, says Phaahla

Announcing the continuation of alert level 3, Phaahla said: “We remain hopeful that ... we can start to see a decisive flattening of the curve in the next two weeks.”

He said he was encouraged that hospital admissions over the past seven days had declined by 5.4%.

On Thursday, the number of vaccination doses administered passed 10-million, and Phaahla said more than half of the key over-60 age group have received at least one dose.

“The total population fully vaccinated now stands at 4.62-million people. This is 12% of the adult population,” said Phaahla. “The total people with at least one jab of Pfizer is 8.8-million, 20% of the adult population.”

