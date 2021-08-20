South Africa

Alert level 3 to continue as third wave refuses to decline, says Phaahla

20 August 2021 - 07:56 By Dave Chambers
Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla says alert level 3 of the lockdown will continue. File photo
Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla says alert level 3 of the lockdown will continue. File photo
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Alert level 3 of the lockdown will continue, health minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday.

Briefing the media about the Covid-19 pandemic, Phaahla said the national coronavirus command council and cabinet had made the decision due to the third wave of the local outbreak remaining “stubbornly in our midst”.

The number of new infections has increased by 18.2% over the past seven days, Phaahla said, with the resurgence being driven by the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and the Northern Cape.

Announcing the continuation of alert level 3, Phaahla said: “We remain hopeful that ... we can start to see a decisive flattening of the curve in the next two weeks.”

He said he was encouraged that hospital admissions over the past seven days had declined by 5.4%.

On Thursday, the number of vaccination doses administered passed 10-million, and Phaahla said more than half of the key over-60 age group have received at least one dose.

“The total population fully vaccinated now stands at 4.62-million people. This is 12% of the adult population,” said Phaahla. “The total people with at least one jab of Pfizer is 8.8-million, 20% of the adult population.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Covid-19 claims Joburg attorney couple, who leave behind weeks-old baby and beloved dogs

A mother is heartbroken after her attorney daughter and son-in-law succumbed to Covid-19 two weeks apart, leaving behind their seven-week-old baby ...
News
4 hours ago

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | US probing Moderna vaccine for higher heart inflammation risk

Coronavirus updates.
News
4 hours ago

Western Cape sees Covid-19 surge during plateau as mobility across province increases

The Western Cape saw a surge in Covid-19 cases after it had already hit a plateau, and its department of health has attributed this to higher ...
News
21 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA's first cashierless grocery store being trialled in Cape Town South Africa
  2. Student to build mom dream home after R3m Lotto win South Africa
  3. Collect your outstanding R350 Covid-19 grant payment before month-end or it ... South Africa
  4. Gogo’s fall while fleeing family leaves her stuck between walls for 14 hours News
  5. Riding high: Prasa’s ‘useless’ engines find new purpose up north News

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top