Body of woman found in bushes with hands tied, half naked and burnt

The body of a woman was found partially burnt and half naked in bushes outside Polokwane in Limpopo, police said on Friday.

The woman’s body was found near extension 106 outside Westenburg on Wednesday evening, Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said.

“The police received information about the discovery and rushed to the scene.

“On arrival together with emergency personnel, the deceased, who might be in her twenties, was found with her hands tied,” Mojapelo said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman might have been murdered elsewhere and dumped in the area, he said.

Anyone with information can contact the investigating officer Sgt Mmutlana Ledwaba on 078 470 9390, or the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111, or nearest police.

TimesLIVE