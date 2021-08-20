Man sentenced to seven years in jail for possession of child porn

The Ntuzuma regional court in eThekwini sentenced Tayib Galdari to an effective seven-year jail term after he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

Galdari, 22, was apprehended at his home in September last year following the arrest of Kaytyn Sean Reddy, who had forwarded the images and links to Galdari’s cellphone.

“Reddy’s phone was forensically analysed and linked to Galdari,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara.

Reddy’s matter is still before the KwaDukuza magistrate's court.

Kara said the police found 50 images and videos containing child pornography on Galdari’s phone.

“These were inappropriate images of unknown children, from as young as one year old. Most images depicted adults engaging in sexual acts with the children,” Kara said.

When sentencing Galdari, the court took into consideration that although he had been in possession of the images, he did not create nor distribute them.

The court ordered that his name be entered into the National Register of Sex Offenders and that he be declared unfit to work with children.

