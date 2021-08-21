Illegal abalone dealer jailed and declared an undesirable person

An illegal abalone dealer has been declared an undesirable person in SA after his conviction on a slew of charges.

The Parow regional court in Cape Town handed Rashidi Ndulite, 45, from Tanzania, a three-year jail sentence on Friday. This followed his conviction on “landing, receiving, transporting and possession of illegally poached abalone” charges.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said Ndulite was sentenced to an additional one-year jail term for contravening the Immigration Act. The sentences will run concurrently and he had 18 months of his sentence suspended.

Ndulite was arrested in June during a search and seizure operation by the Hawks’ serious organised crime team and the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment.

Hani said Ndulite entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the state.

“He was also declared an undesirable person,” said Hani.

TimesLIVE