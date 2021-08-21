South Africa

Pedestrian grounded for falsely claiming R7m from Road Accident Fund

21 August 2021 - 10:05
The Hawks have arrested an Eastern Cape man for allegedly falsely claiming R7m from the Road Accident Fund.
The Hawks have arrested an Eastern Cape man for allegedly falsely claiming R7m from the Road Accident Fund.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

An Eastern Cape man has been arrested for allegedly falsely claiming R7m from the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

Lindile Ralane, 39, was hauled before the East London magistrate's court on Friday and  charged with fraud. Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said Ralane’s case dates back to 2017.

“It is alleged that in December 2017, Ralane reported a case of reckless and negligent driving where he claimed to be the victim of the accident as a pedestrian. He subsequently submitted a claim to RAF for compensation,” said Mgolodela.

“RAF officials discovered that a similar accident occurred in Queenstown where the same details were recorded with no pedestrian involved before the payment could be made. The RAF was nearly prejudiced by R7m.”

Mgolodela said the RAF reported Ralane to the Hawks' serious corruption investigation unit.

Ralane was arrested on Thursday. He was released on R500 bail and his case was transferred to the regional court. He will be back in court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Suspect arrested nearly two years after deadly cash-in-transit robbery

A 34-year-old suspect has been arrested nearly two years after allegedly taking part in a deadly cash-in-transit heist.
News
2 days ago

National Health Laboratory Service CFO and company director in court over PPE tender fraud

The CFO at the National Health Laboratory Service and a company director appeared in court on alleged personal protective equipment (PPE) tender ...
News
4 days ago

Two Gauteng suspects arrested for PPE tender fraud amounting to R14m

The Hawks have arrested two suspects for alleged PPE tender fraud amounting to more than R14m.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Collect your outstanding R350 Covid-19 grant payment before month-end or it ... South Africa
  2. Covid-19 claims Joburg attorney couple, who leave behind weeks-old baby and ... South Africa
  3. SA's first cashierless grocery store being trialled in Cape Town South Africa
  4. Education department to announce on scrapping of October holidays soon South Africa
  5. Gogo’s fall while fleeing family leaves her stuck between walls for 14 hours News

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top