SA to extradite former Mozambique finance minister to home country

The justice and correctional services ministry will extradite Mozambique's former finance minister, Manuel Chang, to his home country, and not to the US.

The ministry said that Chang would be handed over to Mozambican authorities to stand trial on a number of charges, including abuse of position and function, fraud by deception, embezzlement and money laundering.

Change has denied wrongdoing.

In December 2018, the Pretoria magistrate’s court authorised the arrest of Chang in accordance with the Extradition Act. The warrant was issued at the request of the US after it charged him with fraud and corruption.

Chang was arrested for his alleged involvement in $2bn in fraudulent loans to Mozambican state firms.

Chang was intercepted and arrested at OR Tambo International Airport, where he was bound for Dubai.

After his arrest, the US submitted an extradition request on January 29 2019 for him. On February 1 2019, the Mozambican government submitted its extradition request.

The ministry said on Monday that, on May 21 2019, the justice minister at the time, Michael Masutha, decided that the accused should be extradited to Mozambique, and not the US. Interpol was to facilitate the process.

Before the accused’s surrender could be finalised, Chang brought an application in the high court, against Masutha's replacement as minister, Ronald Lamola, seeking his immediate transfer from SA to Mozambique, or that he, alternatively, be released on his own recognisance.