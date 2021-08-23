South Africa

SA to extradite former Mozambique finance minister to home country

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
23 August 2021 - 18:41
Former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang in court in Johannesburg on January 8 2019.
Former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang in court in Johannesburg on January 8 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Shafiek Tassiem

The justice and correctional services ministry will extradite Mozambique's former finance minister, Manuel Chang, to his home country, and not to the US.

The ministry said that Chang would be handed over to Mozambican authorities to stand trial on a number of charges, including abuse of position and function, fraud by deception, embezzlement and money laundering.

Change has denied wrongdoing.

In December 2018, the Pretoria magistrate’s court authorised the arrest of Chang in accordance with the Extradition Act. The warrant was issued at the request of the US  after it charged him with fraud and corruption.

Chang was arrested for his alleged involvement in $2bn in fraudulent loans to Mozambican state firms.

Chang was intercepted and arrested at OR Tambo International Airport, where he was bound for Dubai.

After his arrest, the US submitted an extradition request on January 29 2019 for him. On February 1 2019, the Mozambican government submitted its extradition request.

The ministry said on Monday that, on May 21 2019, the justice minister at the time, Michael Masutha, decided that the accused should be extradited to Mozambique, and not the US. Interpol was to facilitate the process.

Before the accused’s surrender could be finalised, Chang brought an application in the high court, against Masutha's replacement as minister, Ronald Lamola, seeking his immediate transfer from SA to Mozambique, or that he, alternatively, be released on his  own recognisance.

Moz needs stability to get gas cash. Spoiler alert: that won’t be any time soon

Battered government forces are in dire need of support and experts say restoring peace could take years
World
1 month ago

Upon studying the application against him, a question arose whether Change “still enjoyed immunity from prosecution in Mozambique at the time Masutha made his decision to surrender him to Mozambique”.

This question arose in light of the fact that at the time when Masutha made his decision, the accused was still an MP  and was immune from prosecution in terms of Mozambican law.

Lamola sought an intervention from the courts to settle this question in the application against him by the accused. The matter was heard in October 2019 before a full bench of the high court in Johannesburg.

The court found that the decision to extradite Chang to Mozambique was invalid since the accused still enjoyed immunity in Mozambique.

The court stated that “it would make no sense to extradite a person to a place where he cannot be prosecuted”, according to the ministry on Monday.

As such, the case was sent back to Lamola for consideration.

In May, the Mozambican government launched an application in the high court in Johannesburg for an order compelling Lamola to extradite Chang without delay. 

The justice ministry said the Mozambican government made representations to Lamola.

“The effect of the representations by the Mozambican authorities changed the facts of the matter particularly on the question of immunity from prosecution.

“As the facts stand now, the accused is not immune from prosecution and has been duly indicted by the Mozambican government.”

TimesLIVE

Mozambique to appeal South African ruling to set aside extradition of ex-finmin

Mozambique's government plans to appeal a South African court's decision to revoke the planned extradition of former finance minister Manuel Chang, ...
News
1 year ago

Lamola asked to rule on extradition of former Mozambique finance minister

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday revoked a previous decision to extradite to Mozambique its former finance minister Manuel Chang, ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tussle of the towels: Mbalula and Ndlozi’s ‘meme battle’ has the internet in ... South Africa
  2. No snowfall in Gauteng this week but prepare for a cold front: weather service ... South Africa
  3. KZN ANC accuses judiciary of being biased against Zuma, 'favouring' Cyril News
  4. SABC after Hlaudi for millions — but he insists broadcaster 'owes' him R22m News
  5. Gardener used employer's car for drinking binge and killed three friends South Africa

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...