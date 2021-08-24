Meet Const Motaung, a cop with nerves of steel who defuses bombs for a living

When Const Mammokso Motaung officially joined the police 16 years ago, no-one could have imagined that her journey would take her from being an accounting clerk to being a bomb-disposal specialist.

Now, preventing potentially deadly explosions and saving lives is part of her daily routine.

“I enter the scene with the equipment and my sole focus is find the bomb,” said Motaung.

She is one of the women being honoured by the SA Police Service as part of its “phenomenal women in the police service” campaign, running during women’s month.

So few are the women in the trade that Motaing is just one of 18 female bomb- disposal specialists in all of the country's police services. She is the only female attached to the Germiston Explosives Unit.

She said her association with the police started in 2003 when she was a police reservist — an unpaid community member who volunteered her time. She was based in Phuthaditjhaba in the Free State.