South Africa

Five classrooms set alight at Eastern Cape school

26 August 2021 - 07:02
The incident happened at Mgomanzi Junior Secondary School.
The incident happened at Mgomanzi Junior Secondary School.
Image: anyvidstudio / 123RF Stock Photo

Five classrooms were destroyed by fire in a village in Butterworth in the Eastern Cape this week, police said.

Police spokesperson Capt Siphokazi Mawisa said the incident happened at Mgomanzi Junior Secondary School.

“The classrooms had desks and books of the learners.”

The motive behind the suspected arson is not known.

Anyone with information can contact the Sgt Mtyingizane on 060 406 9141 or SAPS Crime Stop  on 08600 10111. Tip-offs can be submitted on the MySAPS App.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Poorest children suffer when schools are vandalised, MPs told

"How can responsible communities take food out of the mouths of very vulnerable young ones?"
News
3 weeks ago

Glenvista High pupils set school hall on fire in exam protest, but it went ahead outside

Pupils from Glenvista High south of Johannesburg allegedly torched a part of the school hall, the Gauteng education department said on Tuesday.
News
1 week ago

'It’s self-hatred': parliament education committee visits looted Gauteng schools

During violence and looting last month, Edenpark Secondary School in Alberton, Johannesburg, had one of its mobile classrooms torched.
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. R350 grants are being paid from Wednesday: Seven of your questions about ... South Africa
  2. Approved for the R350 grant? Here's when you can collect your money at the post ... South Africa
  3. 'I want my wife back,' says man who won R8m PowerBall Plus jackpot South Africa
  4. No snowfall in Gauteng this week but prepare for a cold front: weather service ... South Africa
  5. Tussle of the towels: Mbalula and Ndlozi’s ‘meme battle’ has the internet in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema lets accusations fly regarding IEC, Ramaphosa and SA banks
Visual timeline of Biden's 'chaotic' withdrawal from Afghanistan