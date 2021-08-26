South Africa

Your Covid-19 question answered

Could I get more sick from Covid-19 if I smoke cigarettes?

26 August 2021 - 07:02
Cigarette smoking increases the risk of more severe illness from Covid-19, which could result in hospitalisation, the need for intensive care, or even death.
Cigarette smoking increases the risk of more severe illness from Covid-19, which could result in hospitalisation, the need for intensive care, or even death.
Image: 123RF/GIN SANDERS

Cigarette smoking increases the risk of more severe illness from Covid-19, which could result in hospitalisation, the need for intensive care, or even death. 

This is according to a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recent update, comparing smokers and those who've never smoked.

“Smoking cigarettes can cause inflammation and cell damage throughout the body, and can weaken your immune system, making it less able to fight off disease,” said the FDA. 

SO WHAT ABOUT E-CIGARETTES THEN?

The administration said e-cigarette use can expose the lungs to toxic chemicals, but whether those exposures increase the risk of getting Covid-19 or the severity of Covid-19 outcomes is not known.

“However, many e-cigarette users are current or former smokers, and cigarette smoking increases the risk of respiratory infections, including pneumonia,” said the FDA. 

The World Health Organisation (WHO) found smoking impairs lung function, making it harder for the body to fight off coronaviruses and other diseases. 

“Tobacco is also a major risk factor for non-communicable diseases like cardiovascular disease, cancer, respiratory disease and diabetes which put people with these conditions at higher risk for developing severe illness when affected by Covid-19. 

“Available research suggests that smokers are at higher risk of developing severe disease and death,” said the WHO. 

LISTEN | Young & white South Africans 'less accepting' of vaccines: survey

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

LISTEN | I am young and strong, why do I need to get the Covid-19 vaccine?

"Young people with comorbidities are as high-risk as older people. Also, we need as many people as possible of all ages to vaccinate to attain herd ...
News
2 days ago

How will South Africans abroad get the vaccine?

Citizens overseas are vaccinated in the countries in which they reside.
News
1 day ago

Is it safe to get vaccinated if your immune system is compromised by other medical conditions?

Prof Salim Abdool Karim has stressed that individuals whose immune systems are compromised by other medical conditions should get vaccinated.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. R350 grants are being paid from Wednesday: Seven of your questions about ... South Africa
  2. Approved for the R350 grant? Here's when you can collect your money at the post ... South Africa
  3. 'I want my wife back,' says man who won R8m PowerBall Plus jackpot South Africa
  4. No snowfall in Gauteng this week but prepare for a cold front: weather service ... South Africa
  5. Tussle of the towels: Mbalula and Ndlozi’s ‘meme battle’ has the internet in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema lets accusations fly regarding IEC, Ramaphosa and SA banks
Visual timeline of Biden's 'chaotic' withdrawal from Afghanistan