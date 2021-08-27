Report into chemical contamination at Durban beaches finalised 'soon', environment dept says

.

The final report into the chemical spill that contaminated beaches between the Umgeni River and Salt Rock north of Durban in July is expected to be completed by the end of September 2021, says the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

The spill occurred when a chemical warehouse in Cornubia was torched during the recent unrest in Durban.

Msawakhe Mayisela, eThekwini Municipality’s spokesperson, said authorities are appealing to the public to refrain from any beach activities until the water quality is deemed safe. The closure of the beaches follows the chemical spill that occurred during the unrest in July when a chemical warehouse in Cornubia was set alight.

The spill contaminated the Ohlanga River and uMhlanga Estuary which leads to the sea in the Umhlanga area. “Authorities closed the beaches as a precautionary measure as it was not known how far the contamination had spread, what chemicals had leached into the sea, and what effect it would have on human health,” Mayisela said.