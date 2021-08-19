Toxic blues: at last, cleanup of deadly Durban chemical spill begins

What with some of the compounds being widely banned, many are asking why the firm has taken so long to act

A cleanup operation began on Thursday to remove toxic water from the pond in Chris Saunders Park in Umhlanga, north of Durban, after high levels of toxins were identified in it.



A team of men in hazmat suits attached a pipe to a 30,000-litre tanker to dredge the pond, the latest move to contain toxic waste released into the air and water surrounding the United Phosphorus Limited (UPL) chemicals warehouse in Cornubia, also north of Durban, which was burnt to the ground during last month’s violent unrest...