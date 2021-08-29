South Africa

A weaker cold front is on its way — but nothing as severe as this weekend

29 August 2021 - 14:05
Snow at the weekend in Nottingham Road, KwaZulu-Natal
Snow at the weekend in Nottingham Road, KwaZulu-Natal
Image: Murray Staats

A weak cold front is expected to arrive on Monday but the weather will be warmer than this weekend.

“It’s not expected to bring bad weather as we had this past weekend,” said SA Weather Services forecaster Mbavhi Maliage.

“Temperatures will obviously cool down and there is some rainfall expected along the coastal regions of the Western Cape. However, it’s nothing as severe as we have experienced this past weekend.

“There is an alert out for strong winds between the south of Cape Town and Cape Agulhas, and also for waves between the same area, and it’s just valid for tomorrow.”

Some light rains in some coastal regions were expected for the rest of the week.

“We are not expecting much activity, just some light rains on Tuesday along the coastal regions of the Eastern Cape. For Gauteng, we are expecting warm conditions for the rest of the week. In terms of rainfall and weather, nothing is expected for the rest of the week  until Friday, and also including the rest of the country, especially Limpopo, North West and the Free State,” she said.

Maliage said the light rain will only be confined to the coastal regions of the Eastern Cape on Tuesday and will spread to KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

Some parts of KwaZulu-Natal experienced snowfalls from the Drakensberg to Hillcrest near Durban on Saturday.

On Friday, the SA Weather Service confirmed “low-level snow” near Ceres in the Western Cape.

TimesLIVE

IN PICS | Snow transforms KZN into winter wonderland

Some parts of KwaZulu-Natal were transformed into a winter wonderland with snowfall from the Drakensberg up to Hillcrest near Durban on Saturday.
News
22 hours ago

Cape Winelands towns receive good rain, snow blankets Matroosberg

The winter storm that made landfall in the Western Cape on Thursday afternoon has moved further inland following heavy rainfall overnight in the Cape ...
News
2 days ago

Durban closes beaches in anticipation of 'intense cold front'

With winds picking up and storm clouds expected the build, Durban officials have decided to close the city's beaches for the weekend.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Thousands haven’t claimed their R350 grant from last time — Here’s how to check ... South Africa
  2. SABC suspends TV show anchor after 'inappropriate behaviour' complaint South Africa
  3. A teacher retirement wave is about to hit SA: what it means for class size South Africa
  4. Heritage steam engines trade rail for road to get to new home South Africa
  5. Durban closes beaches in anticipation of 'intense cold front' South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...
KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...