Cape Winelands towns receive good rain, snow blankets Matroosberg

The winter storm that made landfall in the Western Cape on Thursday afternoon has moved further inland following heavy rainfall overnight in the Cape metropole area.

No major incidents have been reported in any of the regions affected on Friday morning, said Western Cape environmental affairs and development planning minister Anton Bredell.

The SA Weather Service confirmed “low-level snow” near Ceres in the Western Cape on Friday morning.

It issued a warning for snow valid for Friday into Saturday for parts of the Western Cape and Northern Cape. These conditions are expected to spread to the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal high ground from overnight on Friday into Saturday.