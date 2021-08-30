South Africa

1.3-million people fully vaccinated in Gauteng, as province reaches 3-million milestone

30 August 2021 - 09:59 By TimesLIVE
Gauteng has administered 3-million vaccines, as the inoculation rollout expands through partnerships with the private sector and faith-based organisations.
Gauteng has administered 3-million vaccines, as the inoculation rollout expands through partnerships with the private sector and faith-based organisations.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

Gauteng has administered 3-million vaccines, the health department says, as the inoculation rollout expands through partnerships with the private sector and faith-based organisations.

Gauteng has 1,310,372 people who are fully vaccinated.

The province also saw a new record of 75,683 inoculations on a single day on Friday.

Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi said while the provincial government welcomes the milestones, “we still need to move with speed to vaccinate as many people as possible ahead of the anticipated fourth wave of Covid-19".

Over the last seven days, there has been a slight decrease in Covid-19 new cases nationally, with Gauteng seeing a consistent decrease in the number of new infections. However, with the risk of a resurgence, the government is concerned that the third wave seems to be lingering much longer and may overlap into the fourth wave.

“Given that the Covid-19 vaccines reduce people’s chances of getting severe illness and hospitalisation in the event they contract the coronavirus, all eligible people are urged to prioritise getting their jabs,” Mokgethi's office said in a statement.

National health minister Dr Joe Phaahla on Friday said SA’s third wave of Covid-19 infections is dragging on longer than expected and behaving differently from the first and second waves.

“By the time of the fourth wave, possibly driven by a new variant, it may find us still at the tail-end of the third wave,” he warned, encouraging people to observe the preventive measures of face masks, hand washing and social distancing.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Sunday 7,740 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 2,764,931. This increase represents a 17.0% positivity rate.

A further 134 Covid-19 related deaths had been recorded in the 24-hour reporting cycle, bringing the total number of fatalities to date to 81,595.

The majority of new cases were from KwaZulu-Natal (29%), followed by the Western Cape (22%). The Eastern Cape accounted for 15%; Gauteng accounted for 8%; the Northern Cape 7%; Free State and Mpumalanga 6% each; North West 4%, and Limpopo 2%.

There was an increase of 127 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, according to the Sunday update.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SA’s ‘unpredictable’ third wave of Covid-19 shows no sign of abating

SA’s third wave of Covid-19 infections is dragging on longer than expected and behaving differently from the first and second waves, health minister ...
News
3 days ago

'I’m wishing it away': ICU doctor on Covid-19 front line speaks of 4th wave

Exhaustion and anxiety are hitting healthcare workers hard as they continue to work long hours on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.
News
2 days ago

SA could start giving Covid booster shots by the end of the year

Some experts say SA should rather focus on getting the majority vaccinated as third wave rumbles on
News
17 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Thousands haven’t claimed their R350 grant from last time — Here’s how to check ... South Africa
  2. A teacher retirement wave is about to hit SA: what it means for class size South Africa
  3. Heritage steam engines trade rail for road to get to new home South Africa
  4. SABC suspends TV show anchor after 'inappropriate behaviour' complaint South Africa
  5. Polls disaster looms for ANC News

Latest Videos

'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...
KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...