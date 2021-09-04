WATCH | Little red hatchback pushes SUV into stream

Shoppers at Cascades Lifestyle Centre in Pietermaritzburg were left stunned on Wednesday when a car landed in a stream.

CCTV footage showed that the parked car was pushed into the stream by a red hatchback.

The hatchback was reversing from a parking bay when it suddenly picked up speed and hit the SUV, which then ended up in the stream.

The hatchback stopped on the edge of the bank.