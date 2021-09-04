WATCH | Little red hatchback pushes SUV into stream
Shoppers at Cascades Lifestyle Centre in Pietermaritzburg were left stunned on Wednesday when a car landed in a stream.
CCTV footage showed that the parked car was pushed into the stream by a red hatchback.
The hatchback was reversing from a parking bay when it suddenly picked up speed and hit the SUV, which then ended up in the stream.
The hatchback stopped on the edge of the bank.
A red hatchback pushed a SUV into a stream at Cascades Lifestyle Centre in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday. Video supplied. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/M2zbFQJ2ei— Nivashni Nair (@NivashniNair) September 4, 2021
Shoppers returning to their vehicles stood stunned for a few seconds as the incident unfolded before rushing over to assist.
The footage ended before the owner of the SUV discovered the vehicle was in a stream.
Cascades Lifestyle Centre could not be reached for comment.
TimesLIVE