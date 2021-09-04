South Africa

WATCH | Little red hatchback pushes SUV into stream

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
04 September 2021 - 12:49
Shoppers at Cascades Lifestyle Centre in Pietermaritzburg were left stunned on Wednesday when a car landed in a stream.

CCTV footage showed that the parked car was pushed into the stream by a red hatchback.

The hatchback was reversing from a parking bay when it suddenly picked up speed and hit the SUV, which then ended up in the stream.

The hatchback stopped on the edge of the bank.

Shoppers returning to their vehicles stood stunned for a few seconds as the incident unfolded before rushing over to assist.

The footage ended before the owner of the SUV discovered the vehicle was in a stream.

Cascades Lifestyle Centre could not be reached for comment.

