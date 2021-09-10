South Africa

Search to resume for missing Gauteng man swept out to sea at Camps Bay

10 September 2021 - 07:45
The search for a Gauteng man who was swept out to sea by rip currents at Camps Bay beach on Thursday is set to resume.
A police dive unit will resume its search for a 23-year-old Gauteng man who has been missing since Thursday after being swept out to sea by rip currents at a Cape Town beach.

Luke van Riet of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said a search team was dispatched at about 1pm on Thursday “following eyewitness reports of a drowning in progress between Camps Bay beach and Glen beach”.

Van Riet said a surfer had attempted to help the man before he disappeared under water.

A sea and air search was then conducted.

 “Rescue swimmers were deployed and they performed free dive search efforts. Despite extensive search efforts there remains no sign of the missing man.

“Police have opened an investigation,” said Van Riet.

