South Africa

Swimmer dies in rip currents on Garden Route

13 June 2021 - 13:48 By TimesLIVE
A 22-year-old man drowned at Herolds Bay at the weekend after being caught in strong rip currents while swimming. File image
Image: ER24

A 22-year-old man drowned at Herolds Bay on the Western Cape Garden Route at the weekend.

Mike Vonk, NSRI Herolds Bay deputy station commander, said the man was caught in strong rip currents while swimming.

A sea rescue craft was launched just before 3pm on Saturday along with a range of local emergency services.

A NSRI volunteer and a bystander had also paddled out to the man on surfboards.

“On the NSRI sea rescue craft arriving on the scene, we found the NSRI Herolds Bay volunteer had the man on his surfboard and was keeping him afloat.”

He was moved onto the sea rescue craft and brought to shore where cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts were commenced by NSRI medics, paramedics and three doctors, who were on the beach at the time and who assisted with CPR.

“Despite extensive efforts to resuscitate the man, sadly he was declared deceased.”

Police have opened an inquest docket.

TimesLIVE

