COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid-19 will end, but the psychological scars that many suffered won't heal so easily: Ghebreyesus
11 September 2021 - 08:30
September 11 2021 - 08:30
Covid-19 will end, but the psychological scars that many have suffered won't heal so easily: Ghebreyesus
#COVID19 will come to an end, but the psychological scars that so many have suffered won't heal so easily. We urgently need to improve #mentalhealth care, particularly in humanitarian situations. I thank HM Queen Mathilde of the Belgians & @antonioguterres for their commitment. pic.twitter.com/D8QzGhNPN3— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) September 9, 2021