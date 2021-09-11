South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid-19 will end, but the psychological scars that many suffered won't heal so easily: Ghebreyesus

11 September 2021 - 08:30 By TimesLIVE
Cape Town resident in a queue to get their Covid-19 vaccine on September 9 2021.
Cape Town resident in a queue to get their Covid-19 vaccine on September 9 2021.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​

September 11 2021 - 08:30

Covid-19 will end, but the psychological scars that many have suffered won't heal so easily: Ghebreyesus

subscribe

Most read

  1. Declined for the R350 grant? Here’s why and how to appeal South Africa
  2. Mbalula clears the air on R250 driving licence renewal booking fee South Africa
  3. 'He should contact the EFF labour desk' - SA weighs in on Carl Niehaus being ... South Africa
  4. Applied for the R350 grant? Here’s how you can check your application status ... South Africa
  5. Approved for the R350 grant but still haven’t received your 'cash send' ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Meet UJ’s slick yellow robot dog turning heads on campus
The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans