South Africa

SAA early booking figures indicate planes may be as much as 75% full, CEO says

Airline needs upgraded fleet to compete outside Africa: Interim CEO Thomas Kgokolo

16 September 2021 - 09:55 By John Bowker
SAA interim CEO Thomas Kgokolo says flights are set to operate from Johannesburg to Cape Town, plus African capitals Accra, Kinshasa, Harare, Lusaka and Maputo.
SAA interim CEO Thomas Kgokolo says flights are set to operate from Johannesburg to Cape Town, plus African capitals Accra, Kinshasa, Harare, Lusaka and Maputo.
Image: MARC DRYDEN-SCHOFIELD

SAA will need a more modern fleet to be competitive on routes outside its home continent after the Covid-19 crisis, according to interim CEO Thomas Kgokolo. 

The state-owned airline used to generate revenue on trips to cities such as London and Frankfurt, but its ageing Airbus SE planes have prohibitive operating costs, he said in a panel discussion on Wednesday.

“If we get the right fleet for those particular trips we should be able to minimise costs and become competitive,” Kgokolo said. 

SAA is set to restart operations next week after emerging from bankruptcy proceedings, about 18 months after the fleet was grounded at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Flights are set to operate from Johannesburg to Cape Town, plus African capitals Accra, Kinshasa, Harare, Lusaka and Maputo.

The carrier sees high demand on routes to cities elsewhere on the continent, Kgokolo said, as fewer competitors operate those trips.

Early booking figures indicate planes may be as much as 75% full, he said.

Routes anywhere else will be complicated by ongoing travel restrictions.

Ownership Transfer

The government agreed to transfer a majority stake in the carrier to a local jet-leasing company and private-equity firm in June, though the consortium has yet to complete the transaction more than three months later.

It’s still not a done deal, Kgokolo said. 

“We’re done with due diligence, and negotiations are taking place on the share purchase agreement,” the CEO said. “It can be complex and take time.” 

The group comprising Global Airways, which owns domestic airline Lift, and Harith General Partners has pledged to invest as much as R3.5bn over the next three years.

For now, SAA is solvent, after administrators reduced its workforce by almost 80% and secured a deal with creditors.

SAA currently has an eight-aircraft fleet, Ch-aviation reported last month, made up of five original-generation Airbus A320-series narrow-bodies, an A330 wide-body, and a pair of thirsty four-engine A340s.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE:

'The wait is finally over': SAA back in the skies on September 23

'SAA will as an initial phase operate flights from Johannesburg to Cape Town, Accra, Kinshasa, Harare, Lusaka and Maputo,' says interim CEO Thomas ...
News
3 weeks ago

SAA subsidiary’s staff to be paid after 16 months, but for many it’s too late

‘We lost everything,’ say Air Chefs staff crippled by debt, even as salary repayment deal is struck
News
2 weeks ago

Mango employees have been paid for July, says airline

Employees of Mango Airlines have received their outstanding July salaries.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Exclusive footage of Thembisa cop ‘ordering hitmen to murder her sister ... South Africa
  2. I will chop it up if they charge me: Tshwane man on pavement cabbages South Africa
  3. ‘Who knew Rosemary Ndlovu would one day be a celebrity’, says alleged killer cop South Africa
  4. Declined for the R350 grant? You have 30 days to lodge an appeal for ... South Africa
  5. Court blasts Magashule for manufacturing facts as his application for leave to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony