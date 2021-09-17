Why do we have so many variants of Covid-19?

Johannesburg-based general practitioner Dr Hillary Mukudu says Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, relies on mutation to stay alive in the human body for as long as possible.

The mutation of a virus influences its properties, including how quickly it spreads among humans. Mukudu says this is normal.

Aphiwe, not her real name, is hesitant to take the Covid-19 vaccine. She told TimesLIVE that while she is not an anti-vaxxer, she fears the vaccine might prove ineffective against the dominant beta variant.

She also questioned the legitimacy of reports concerning the mutation of the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

“Since when does a virus change and come back stronger? Flu is a virus, but has it come back in the past years with a heavier variant than it was a year before? We have never had a stronger flu variant,” she said.

Mukudu said, however, it is not uncommon for viruses to mutate.