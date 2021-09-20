Are we vaccinating to reach herd immunity?

Prof Shabir Madhi says reaching herd immunity is not the reason for vaccinating people against Covid-19.

Madhi, who sits on the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee and is also heading the SA vaccine trials, said people must get jabbed to prevent severe illness and death.

“We need to stop talking about herd immunity because it’s not going to materialise with Covid-19. That is not the reason we are vaccinating. To achieve herd immunity, about 85% of the population would need to develop immunity against infection, not against severe disease, and that is extremely unlikely.

“But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t get people vaccinated. The main reason for vaccinating people is to protect them from severe disease and death from Covid-19.”

