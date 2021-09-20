South Africa

Police officers arrested for robbing motorists at gunpoint in Kuruman

20 September 2021 - 12:52
Two officers attached to the Kuruman crime prevention unit are implicated in a syndicate that allegedly robbed motorists of cash, cellphones and other valuables. File photo.
Image: SAPS via Twitter

Two police officers were arrested on Monday for allegedly robbing motorists at gunpoint along the N14 near Kuruman in the Northern Cape, the Hawks said.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said the two officers, who are attached to the Kuruman crime prevention unit, were implicated in a syndicate that allegedly robbed motorists of their cash, cellphones and other valuables.

The incidents happened between July and August 2020.

“During their arrest this morning [Monday], a white Volkswagen Polo allegedly used in the commission of crime was confiscated,” Nkwalase said.

The two officials, aged 37 and 31, are expected to appear in the Kuruman magistrate’s court on Tuesday on armed robbery, attempted murder and kidnapping charges.

TimesLIVE

