Approved for the R350 grant? You can now collect your payment at Pick n Pay & Boxer stores

Beneficiaries of the R350 social relief of distress grant can collect their payment from Pick n Pay and Boxer stores nationwide starting from Wednesday.

The latest collection points are among several introduced by the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) to make grant collection easy for beneficiaries.

Recipients are urged to wait for an SMS from Sassa confirming their collection payout point as either a Pick n Pay or Boxer store before making their way to the collection points.

“Pick n Pay and Boxer are proud to assist grant beneficiaries access their funds more conveniently and safely, ensuring they receive much needed relief quicker than before,” said John Bradshaw, head of omnichannel at Pick n Pay.

Bradshaw said the system will also relieve pressure on post offices.