Approved for the R350 grant? You can now collect your payment at Pick n Pay & Boxer stores
Beneficiaries of the R350 social relief of distress grant can collect their payment from Pick n Pay and Boxer stores nationwide starting from Wednesday.
The latest collection points are among several introduced by the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) to make grant collection easy for beneficiaries.
Recipients are urged to wait for an SMS from Sassa confirming their collection payout point as either a Pick n Pay or Boxer store before making their way to the collection points.
“Pick n Pay and Boxer are proud to assist grant beneficiaries access their funds more conveniently and safely, ensuring they receive much needed relief quicker than before,” said John Bradshaw, head of omnichannel at Pick n Pay.
Bradshaw said the system will also relieve pressure on post offices.
Pick n Pay and Boxer do not manage the application and approval of grant funds, or when and where collections can be made. This process is run entirely by Postbank.
How do collection points work?
- The grant applicant receives an SMS from Sassa confirming their successful application.
- A grant beneficiary will receive an SMS message from Sassa confirming the collection point and advising the day of collection.
- Pick n Pay collection points exclude BP Pick n Pay Express, Pick n Pay Clothing and Pick n Pay Liquor stores.
What do I need to take with me?
- The beneficiary must take their ID and physical cellphone (with the number registered at Sassa) to the store when collecting their grant.
- Enter the ID number and registered Sassa cellphone number at the till point to confirm the funds are available for collection.
- The beneficiary immediately receives a USSD message which they must approve on their cellphone before cash is handed over.
- Beneficiaries will never be asked to enter personal information on their cellphones or to click on a link.
When can I collect my payment at a post office?
Recipients can collect their payments at post offices by using the ID number system, which determines payment dates according to the last three digits of beneficiaries’ identity numbers.
Here’s when you can collect your money this month:
- 080 — September 21 and 28;
- 081 — September 22 and 29;
- 082 — September 23 and 30;
- 084 — September 27;
- 085 — September 21 and 28;
- 086 — September 22 and 29;
- 087 — September 23 and 30; and
- 089 — September 27.