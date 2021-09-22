‘It is not through a fight that you get what you want,’ says former CCMA commissioner who wants to help

Having been a labour commissioner for 20 years, Mapalo Tsatsimpe decided to pen a book in which she aims to educate employees in different sectors on the process of mediation, saving them the stress of losing cases they could have otherwise won.

In her book #Mediation, Tsatsimpe, 58, a former commissioner at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), also addresses, among other things, steps that employers and employees should take if they want to be successful in mediation, and what they should avoid.

“The idea [behind the book] is to start a movement on mediation and empower both employees and employers. What I noticed when I was at the CCMA is that there is a shortage of negotiating skills from both employer and employee,” said Tsatsimpe.

“There are so many strikes in SA, and some are violent. My question is: why are we not using mediation to resolve disputes? Because no-one benefits from a strike or a lockout. The book intends to empower people on mediation and what they need to do to have a successful arbitration.”

Mediation, Tsatsimpe said, not only works in workplace disputes, but also at home, between husband and wife.

“If as a woman you do not have negotiation skills, your man will walk over you. You need to be empowered and know how to deal with a dispute, even at home. Mediation is about engaging issues and not about a fight.