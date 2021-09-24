South Africa

Limpopo transport department takes 14 minibus taxis off the road

24 September 2021 - 10:20
The Limpopo transport department took 14 taxis off the road on Thursday.
The Limpopo transport and community safety department impounded 14 minibus taxis on Thursday for various transgressions.

Department spokesperson Matome Taueatsoala said the impounding was part on a multidisciplinary operation conducted on the N1. “Over 200 vehicles were stopped and inspected.”

Taueatsoala said the 14 vehicles were found to be in contravention of the National Land Transport Act requirements and other traffic regulations.

“Operations will continue throughout the weekend.

“Commuters are urged to continuously be aware of the condition of the vehicles they use.”

