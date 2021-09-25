Kalahari reserve unlocks secret of why bird teamwork makes the dream work

Twelve years of research in SA's largest private game reserve has solved the mystery of why co-operation between birds is a notable feature of the world's most unpredictable environments.

Scientists from the UK monitored white-browed sparrow weavers at the 111,000ha Oppenheimer-owned Tswalu in the southern Kalahari, where rainfall varies dramatically and food is scarce during dry spells.

The birds live in family groups, with a single breeding pair and up to ten non-breeding “helpers” that assist with feeding chicks.

Explaining such seemingly altruistic behaviour has been a focus of evolutionary research for many years and the new study in ScienceAdvances, by a team from the University of Exeter, shows families with more helpers successfully raise more chicks in dry conditions.

In wet conditions, though, the families are less successful than those with fewer helpers. This means co-operative helping does not improve overall breeding success but reduces weather-driven variation, which can be beneficial in other ways.