It's Oppenheimer prices at celeb chef Jan Hendrick's new Kalahari eatery

The global pandemic means that international travel is virtually verboten for now, and so the dream of dining at SA’s chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen’s Michelin-starred restaurant in Nice, France, likely won’t come true any time soon. But there is hope ...

Our Michelin man has been busy during lockdown opening a new no-expense-spared eatery and, luckily for us, this time it’s closer to home. Called Klein JAN, it’s situated at Tswalu Kalahari, the ultra luxe private game reserve owned by the Oppenheimers in the Northern Cape. The closest airport is Upington.

The celeb chef told TimesLIVE that his goal with Klein JAN was to “create a back-to-the-roots space, an experience where SA and especially local Kalahari ingredients will be celebrated for the first time.”

He’s been keeping his fans on Instagram updated with the restaurant’s progress. Those who’ve seen the gorgeous photos he’s posted of the eatery’s tranquil bush setting, “cathedral-like” root cellar, and chic dining room “buried underneath the precious Kalahari sand” are no doubt longing to book a table.