It's Oppenheimer prices at celeb chef Jan Hendrick's new Kalahari eatery
Here's how much you can expect to fork out to dine at Klein JAN, the latest venture of SA's very own Michelin-starred chef
The global pandemic means that international travel is virtually verboten for now, and so the dream of dining at SA’s chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen’s Michelin-starred restaurant in Nice, France, likely won’t come true any time soon. But there is hope ...
Our Michelin man has been busy during lockdown opening a new no-expense-spared eatery and, luckily for us, this time it’s closer to home. Called Klein JAN, it’s situated at Tswalu Kalahari, the ultra luxe private game reserve owned by the Oppenheimers in the Northern Cape. The closest airport is Upington.
The celeb chef told TimesLIVE that his goal with Klein JAN was to “create a back-to-the-roots space, an experience where SA and especially local Kalahari ingredients will be celebrated for the first time.”
He’s been keeping his fans on Instagram updated with the restaurant’s progress. Those who’ve seen the gorgeous photos he’s posted of the eatery’s tranquil bush setting, “cathedral-like” root cellar, and chic dining room “buried underneath the precious Kalahari sand” are no doubt longing to book a table.
The good news is that Klein JAN is now open to day visitors for lunch on selected dates each month. On offer is an eight-course tasting menu with wine pairing charged at R2,500 a head.
If you'd like exclusive use of the restaurant for you and up to 19 friends, the price soars to R50,000 excluding travel costs.
And why go all that way and not stay the night? After all, Tswalu Kalahari offers a choice of two exclusive camps.
You can check into The Motse “a secluded ‘village’ of nine legae (dwellings)” for R27,720 per person sharing per night.
Alternatively book out the Tarkuni Homestead, which was once the Oppenheimer's private family home; rates start from R113,450 per night for two to four guests.
Either way, you'll get a complimentary dinner at Klein JAN thrown in with your accommodation.
Then again, perhaps you'd prefer to save all that cash until travelling is easier and you can jet off to France to dine at Van der Westhuizen’s original Michelin-starred eatery.