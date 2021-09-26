South Africa

Expect congestion on the road as long weekend traffic returns to Gauteng

26 September 2021 - 11:32 By TIMESLIVE
High traffic volumes are expected as the long weekend comes to an end. File photo.
High traffic volumes are expected as the long weekend comes to an end. File photo.
Image: @TrafficSA/Twitter

Gauteng’s traffic police urged motorists to be considerate and obey the rules of the road as major routes leading to the province were expected to be heavily congested at the end of the long weekend on Sunday.

The long weekend in Gauteng was characterised by accidents leading to a number of  fatalities.

A  truck driver lost control of his vehicle on the N12 just after the Kliprivier off-ramp and five people lost their lives on Friday afternoon. In a separate incident on Saturday, a truck driver lost control of his vehicle on the R24 next to Magaliesburg and crashed into several vehicles, leaving one person critically injured. Three pedestrians lost their lives in separate accidents in the province over the long weekend.

Provincial traffic police said many of the accidents were related to road users not adhering to the rules and regulations of the road.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police would like to issue a stern warning to all road users who continue to disregard the rules of the road that lawlessness will not be tolerated. The law enforcement authorities will be out in full force to ensure compliance with road safety,” said spokesperson Sello Maremane.

“We call upon road users to adhere to the prescribed speed limits and to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on a road trip. The Gauteng Traffic Police also urge road users to be considerate towards one another as they travel to their various destinations. This will ensure that we save the lives during this long weekend.”

Pedestrians were urged to cross the road only when it was safe, and to make use of controlled intersections such as traffic lights and pedestrian crossings.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Go holiday but behave on the roads, N3 Toll Concession and Gauteng cops warn motorists

Strict law enforcement and zero tolerance for traffic offenders will be the order of the day on the N3 toll route between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal ...
News
3 days ago

Limpopo transport department takes 14 minibus taxis off the road

14 minibus taxis have been impounded by the Limpopo transport and community safety department for various transgressions.
News
2 days ago

Fire destroys impounded vehicles at NW traffic department

Five impounded vehicles were destroyed by a fire at the Rustenburg traffic department in North West.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Phone your brother'- Anger over Soweto electricity crisis comes to the door of ... News
  2. WATCH | Cars damaged as fun-seekers flee fire at Heritage Day celebration in ... South Africa
  3. Here's where the ANC is planning on building its new smart city News
  4. I bought R1.8m Maserati to get an overdraft, Ocean Basket owner tells judge South Africa
  5. Plane with 164 aboard just 30m from midair collision at King Phalo Airport South Africa

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app