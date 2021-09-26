IN PICS | South Africans celebrate Heritage Day
26 September 2021 - 15:34
South Africans celebrated Heritage Day on Friday. Here, in pictures, is how many enjoyed the day.
Mingwenda are traditional Venda attire. They are at Dzimauli Ha-Rambuda Musanda Thondoni under Thovhele (chief) Rambuda Ratshibvumo.
The celebrations coincided with the birthday celebrations of Zulu King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini.
Acclaimed Xhosa news reader Noxolo Grootboom who retired from reading the news at the SABC after 37 years, shows off her Xhosa heritage by wearing umbhaco.
There are a few places where you can get authentic Cape Town Koeksister, and Ouma Gouwa's house in Wale Street, Bo Kaap is one of them.