South Africa

Petroleum industry warns refinery fleet could become obsolete

28 September 2021 - 12:35 By Wendell Roelf
SAPIA has estimated that it would cost R59.1bn ($3.9bn) for all refineries in the country to upgrade to meet the new rules.
SAPIA has estimated that it would cost R59.1bn ($3.9bn) for all refineries in the country to upgrade to meet the new rules.
Image: bizoon/123rf/ File photo

The petroleum refinery capacity could become obsolete within two years, an industry body warned on Monday, as it looks to extend the timing of new government rules meant to reduce sulphur emissions from 2023 to a later date.

The South African Petroleum Industry Association (SAPIA), which represents major oil companies, including BP and Shell that operate local refineries, has been in discussion with the government for years trying to resolve a stumbling block over financing the upgrade of six refineries to cleaner fuels.

In January, SAPIA warned that the impact of Covid-19 meant it was unlikely oil firms in SA would upgrade refineries at an estimated cost of $3.9 billion, unless the government allowed them to pass the costs on to consumers or offered some sort of financial support.

The government gazetted new Petroleum Products Specifications and Standards in August that mandate the use of ultra-low sulphur petrol and diesel products from Sept. 1, 2023.

“SAPIA is of the view that the very short time frame provided for implementation is impossible to meet and will likely render the refinery fleet obsolete within two years,” the industry body said in a statement.

SAPIA said it was in discussions with the Department of Energy to amend the regulations so that a “mutually acceptable” implementation date could be agreed, with a financial support mechanism key.

“Without a financial support mechanism, it would be difficult to justify the refineries' upgrade,” said SAPIA. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

After pandemic, oil firms even less willing to cover R59.1bn cost of SA's clean fuel plan

After being hit by the pandemic, oil companies in SA are unlikely to upgrade refineries to cut sulphur emissions unless the government allows them to ...
News
8 months ago

Britain puts military on standby as panic buying leaves pumps dry

Britain put the army on standby to deliver fuel from Tuesday after an acute shortage of truckers triggered panic buying that left fuel pumps dry ...
News
2 hours ago

China in overseas coal power retreat

China has been under international pressure to announce an end to overseas coal financing as part of its updated package of national climate pledges
Business
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Phone your brother'- Anger over Soweto electricity crisis comes to the door of ... News
  2. Here's where the ANC is planning on building its new smart city News
  3. I bought R1.8m Maserati to get an overdraft, Ocean Basket owner tells judge South Africa
  4. Landscaping company in hot water for 'severely pruning' six Joburg trees worth ... South Africa
  5. 'I should have been more forceful'- SA fights to get off UK's red list News

Latest Videos

Land, energy, water & jobs: Ramaphosa delivers ANC local elections manifesto
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling